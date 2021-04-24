Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in the 1300 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:42 pm, the suspect was inside of the victim’s vehicle, who is a rideshare driver, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and threatened the victim. The suspect then left the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

On Thursday, April 22, 2021, 24 year-old Thomas Shelton, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

###