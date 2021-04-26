UltimateTax Online Continues to Serve Tax Preparers for Extended Tax Season
With tax season in full swing and an extended deadline added, tax preparers are anticipating more busy weeks to come.
Just because you have an extra month to sort things out doesn’t mean you should wait until the last minute.”MUSCATINE, IOWA, USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 17, the IRS moved the tax deadline for individuals from April 15 to May 17, 2021. This is to give taxpayers more time to file their returns and settle any bills they have.
Charles Rettig, the IRS commissioner, has said that the IRS wishes to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate through these strange times. The pandemic has disrupted normal proceedings, and the IRS wishes to give people more time to figure out things while still working on their tax responsibilities.
Because of this extension, tax preparers are also anticipating a longer tax season. But thanks to tools like UltimateTax Online, they are well prepared to meet the challenges that come their way.
UltimateTax Online - Providing Tax Preparers With Online Solutions Since 2012
Since the 2012 season, UltimateTax Online has been helping tax preparers in all 50 states streamline their workflow.
With the 2020 season in full swing, UltimateTax Online continues to provide easy software installation, secure data, real-time progress, paperless filing, and more.
What’s more, tax preparers using this software can file unlimited 1040 forms, which is going to come in handy with the extended tax deadline.
Tax preparers also don’t need to download the software. Since it is all online, tax professionals may file taxes whenever or wherever they are.
UltimateTax Online is just one of many tax software solutions provided by UltimateTax. Preparers may also opt for Desktop 1040, Desktop 1040 + Corporate, and UltimateTax PPR, all with unique features to suit their needs.
Filing Early Despite the Deadline Postponement
Despite the deadline being moved, it is still recommended that individuals file their taxes early. “Just because you have an extra month to sort things out doesn’t mean you should wait for the last minute.” Says Mike Steele, CEO of UltimateTax.
“Filing right before the deadline can be stressful. And tax preparers are bound to be extremely busy leading up to the deadline. That’s why unless you really need it, we recommend filing long before the new May 17 deadline.”
Nonetheless, tax preparers are still expecting a surge leading up to the final day of tax filing. During the 2019 season, over 30 million Americans filed their taxes during the last week of the season.
But with UltimateTax Online to help with the process, tax preparers are all set for what’s to come.
About UltimateTax
UltimateTax Service Inc. is the premier provider in tax software for tax preparers. Built by a team of tax preparers, this company is the ultimate “for the tax preparers by the tax preparers” company.
With low prices and a variety of software solutions to choose from, UltimateTax strives to help tax preparers all over the country grow their business.
With our headquarters in Muscatine, Iowa, the UltimateTax team provides individualized support to clients all year-round. Building business is our business because building relationships is our commitment to you.
