ALE Conducts Statewide Enforcement Operation

In recognition of Alcohol Awareness Month, ALE special agents concluded a statewide enforcement operation on Friday resulting in over 200 persons charged and seizures of alcoholic beverages, drugs, firearms and cash.

Across the eight districts, ALE special agents worked collectively to reduce alcohol related crimes and addressed problematic, high-crime areas around ABC-licensed and unlicensed illegal businesses. These concentrated efforts resulted in the service of two search warrants and the seizure of two firearms, a vehicle, various illegal controlled substances, and U.S. Currency. The offenses included 176 alcoholic beverage related charges, 136 drug related charges, as well as 64 felony charges.

“ALE’s primary mission is to reduce alcohol related crimes and proactively reduce crime around establishments where alcoholic beverages are sold,” said Israel Morrow, Assistant Director for Operations of Alcohol Law Enforcement. “By partnering with sheriffs and police chiefs around the State, we’re able to maximize our efforts, connect with our communities and make these locations safer for North Carolinians.”

In the Charlotte area, special agents investigated a business for selling alcohol without an ABC permit and operating illegal gaming machines. In Thomasville, special agents working covertly inside a store observed a clerk purchase methamphetamine from a customer. The employee was charged with multiple drug offenses and carrying a concealed firearm. The customer was also charged. In Wilmington, special agents raided an illegal bar for numerous misdemeanor alcohol and felony drug offenses.

Throughout the state, 28 ABC permitted businesses were discovered to be in violation of state laws and regulations. ALE special agents will submit violation reports to the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission documenting the criminal and regulatory violations which could result in fines, suspensions, or revocations of ABC permits.

Agencies who partnered in Friday night’s effort included Winston-Salem Police Department, New Bern Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department, Triad Alcoholic Beverage Control Enforcement and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The statewide enforcement operation was focused in Brunswick, Caswell, Craven, Dare, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Guilford, Jackson, Johnston, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Pender, Pitt, Rockingham, Union, Vance and Wake Counties.

