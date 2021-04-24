FW: New Haven Barracks / Missing Person ***UPDATE***
UPDATE***
Walter Rusch was located by family, deceased, in a wooded area near his residence. He was located at approximately 1000 hours on April 24th. Detectives with the Vermont State Police are investigating the circumstances of his death however they do not appear to be suspicious. Rusch was transported to the Burlington OCME for autopsy. Bristol Fire assisted on scene.
Detective Sergeant Lauren Ronan
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT 05262
802-442-5421
Cell: 802-793-5720
From: Silverman, Adam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, April 17, 2021 3:34 PM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: New Haven Barracks / Missing Person
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Henry J. Alberico
STATION: New Haven Barracks
DATE/TIME: 5:45 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bristol, VT
INCIDENT: Missing Person
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
The Vermont State Police is investigating a missing persons case in Bristol and asking members of the public to report any possible sightings.
Walter Rusch, 63, of Bristol was reported missing from his home at 5:45 p.m. Friday, April 16. Police learned that Mr. Rusch was last seen at home overnight Thursday into Friday but was gone by 6 a.m. He is believed to be on foot and might have been spotted walking in downtown Bristol at about 11:30 a.m. Friday. Mr. Rusch did not take his personal effects with him. The case does not appear to be suspicious at this time, but there are concerns for Mr. Rusch’s welfare.
He is a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a moss-green rain jacket and dark-colored pants.
Anyone with information or who sees a person fitting Mr. Rusch’s description is asked to call the Vermont State Police in New Haven at 802-388-4919. Tips also may be provided online by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
No further information is available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.