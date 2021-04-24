Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 145 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,441 in the last 365 days.

FW: New Haven Barracks / Missing Person ***UPDATE***

UPDATE***

 

Walter Rusch was located by family, deceased, in a wooded area near his residence.  He was located at approximately 1000 hours on April 24th.   Detectives with the Vermont State Police are investigating the circumstances of his death however they do not appear to be suspicious.  Rusch was transported to the Burlington OCME for autopsy.  Bristol Fire assisted on scene.

 

 

Detective Sergeant Lauren Ronan

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT 05262

802-442-5421

Cell: 802-793-5720

 

 

 

 

From: Silverman, Adam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, April 17, 2021 3:34 PM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: New Haven Barracks / Missing Person

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Henry J. Alberico 

STATION: New Haven Barracks 

DATE/TIME: 5:45 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bristol, VT 

INCIDENT: Missing Person 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT 

The Vermont State Police is investigating a missing persons case in Bristol and asking members of the public to report any possible sightings. 

Walter Rusch, 63, of Bristol was reported missing from his home at 5:45 p.m. Friday, April 16. Police learned that Mr. Rusch was last seen at home overnight Thursday into Friday but was gone by 6 a.m. He is believed to be on foot and might have been spotted walking in downtown Bristol at about 11:30 a.m. Friday. Mr. Rusch did not take his personal effects with him. The case does not appear to be suspicious at this time, but there are concerns for Mr. Rusch’s welfare. 

He is a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a moss-green rain jacket and dark-colored pants.   

Anyone with information or who sees a person fitting Mr. Rusch’s description is asked to call the Vermont State Police in New Haven at 802-388-4919. Tips also may be provided online by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. 

No further information is available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.  

 

You just read:

FW: New Haven Barracks / Missing Person ***UPDATE***

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.