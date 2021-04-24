WIN TV Announces $100 Million Private Placement
WIN TV The New Global Television Game Show Announces a $100 Million Private Placement.REDDICK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WIN TV is pleased to announce that it has now launched it's Private Placement for $100 Million USD.
10 Million Shares are being offered @ $10.00 USD a shares.
The use of proceeds will be for the further expansion of the world's first television Game Show Network that allows anyone, anywhere in the world to participate as a television Game Show Contestant and win up to $1 Million dollars in cash and other great prizes.
Traditionally, under the "Old School" way of producing television Game Shows, they are typically limited to 1-4 contestants. WIN TV with new state of the art technology, some in-house developed algorithms and very creative approaches to content creation, has developed a "NEW SCHOOL" approach to the way Game Shows are produced.
As a result, instead of 1-4 contestants playing a game WIN TV has opened it up to where anyone, anywhere in the world can participate as a television game show contestant from the comfort of their living room couch.
WIN TV can be watched and played on any television, computer or any kind of phone.
The wintv.network was launched on March 10th 2021 for testing the back end systems. However, people immediately found WIN TV and in just over one month has been picked up by people from around the world.
Most importantly advertisers are securing blocks of time on the WIN TV network at a great price for global coverage. Television advertising time is very effective but it also expensive. WIN TV is working with any company, large or small who has a product, a service or a brand they wish to promote on a global basis. It doesn't matter what the advertising budget is that a company has to spend. WIN TV is going out of its way to accommodate everyone.
Baron Storm, Founder and CEO of WIN TV is a career television, film and music creator who has produced thousands of network television shows in his career and distributed them around the world, had this to say:
"For any content creator the biggest barrier is the high cost of production. What we have developed with WIN TV eliminates most of those costs and has taken television production to a completely new level and reason for people to watch WIN TV. The Opportunity to win lots of money!" He says.
The first "MONEY" test game is now live on wintv.network and someone is going to walk away with some WIN TV Cash on the 1st of May. The winner will be announced on the site on the 1st of May.
The first game is called "EYE SPY" and you have to spot the differences, if any, on two identical pictures. The answer needs to be emailed back to WIN TV.
Check out wintv.network
Good luck everyone!
