SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault/Request for public assistance

VSP Press Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE- INCIDENT

CASE#: 21B301074

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Raymond Witkowski

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: April 24th 2021, 0803 hours

LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION(S): 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Daniel Tardiff

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the information of victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance from the public in locating Daniel Tardiff, 25, who is being sought in connection with a domestic assault incident in Pownal. On April 24th 2021 at 0803 hours, VSP Shaftsbury Troopers were dispatched to a report of a domestic assault in Pownal. Troopers determined through investigation that Tardiff assaulted a household member during an argument, causing pain and injuries. Tardiff fled the scene prior to VSP arrival, and despite a thorough search has not yet been apprehended.

Tardiff is 5 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds, and with short brown hair and a beard. Tardiff was last seen wearing a plain grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black ball cap. Tardiff has a neutral-colored t-shirt on underneath his sweatshirt. Tardiff was last seen in the area of Barber Pond Road/ South Stream Road in Pownal and may still be in the area or may be attempting to travel to Rutland County. Tardiff does not have access to a vehicle and will be travelling on foot or attempting to hitchhike. The Vermont State Police requests that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniel Tardiff contact the Shaftsbury Barracks immediately at (802) 442-5421.

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT DATE: Pending

COURT: Bennington Superior Court-Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

