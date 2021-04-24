SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ UPDATE/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
UPDATE: Photograph of Tardiff attached for reference.
VSP Press Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE- INCIDENT
CASE#: 21B301074
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Raymond Witkowski
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: April 24th 2021, 0803 hours
LOCATION: Pownal, VT
VIOLATION(S): 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Daniel Tardiff
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the information of victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance from the public in locating Daniel Tardiff, 25, who is being sought in connection with a domestic assault incident in Pownal. On April 24th 2021 at 0803 hours, VSP Shaftsbury Troopers were dispatched to a report of a domestic assault in Pownal. Troopers determined through investigation that Tardiff assaulted a household member during an argument, causing pain and injuries. Tardiff fled the scene prior to VSP arrival, and despite a thorough search has not yet been apprehended.
Tardiff is 5 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds, and with short brown hair and a beard. Tardiff was last seen wearing a plain grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black ball cap. Tardiff has a neutral-colored t-shirt on underneath his sweatshirt. Tardiff was last seen in the area of Barber Pond Road/ South Stream Road in Pownal and may still be in the area or may be attempting to travel to Rutland County. Tardiff does not have access to a vehicle and will be travelling on foot or attempting to hitchhike. The Vermont State Police requests that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniel Tardiff contact the Shaftsbury Barracks immediately at (802) 442-5421.
COURT ACTION: Pending
COURT DATE: Pending
COURT: Bennington Superior Court-Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Raymond Witkowski
Vermont State Police
Troop B- Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Rd, Shaftsbury VT 05262
(802) 442-5421 – Office
(802) 585-0148 – Cell
Raymond.witkowski@vermont.gov