Arrests Made in Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle Offenses
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division announced arrests in recent Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle Offenses in Washington, DC.
Friday, April 16, 2021
- A 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, and a 13 year-old juvenile male, of New Carrolton, MD, were arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 4400 block of Gault Place, Northeast. CCN: 21-048-247
Saturday, April 17, 2021
- A 14 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 1600 block of Trinidad Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-048-943
Monday, April 19, 2021
- A 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the Unit block of 16th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-049-845
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
- 40 year-old Tesfahune Mulaw, of Northeast, DC, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 2800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 21-050-082
- A 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 400 block of 32nd Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-050-308
###