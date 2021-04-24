Nashville- The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has granted the State’s motion for a stay pending appeal in Bristol Regional Women’s Center v. Slatery. This Order comes after the entire Sixth Circuit reconsidered an earlier ruling from a three-judge panel of the Court.

“We are pleased that the full Sixth Circuit has recognized that Tennessee’s law, requiring a 48-hour waiting period for abortions, is likely constitutional and can be enforced while the appeal proceeds,” said General Herbert H. Slatery III. “The Supreme Court has recognized the authority of State governments to provide women considering abortion the opportunity to receive important information before a life-changing decision is made. Tennesseans, through their elected representatives, voted for this law and this Office will defend it.”

To read the Order, click here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2021/pr21-16-order.pdf

#21-16: Statement from AG Slatery Following Sixth Circuit Order in Abortion Waiting Period Case