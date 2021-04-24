Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,744 in the last 365 days.

Statement from AG Slatery Following Sixth Circuit Order in Abortion Waiting Period Case

Ruling allows state law to be enforced while the case continues on appeal

Friday, April 23, 2021 | 09:07pm

Nashville- The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has granted the State’s motion for a stay pending appeal in Bristol Regional Women’s Center v. Slatery. This Order comes after the entire Sixth Circuit reconsidered an earlier ruling from a three-judge panel of the Court.

“We are pleased that the full Sixth Circuit has recognized that Tennessee’s law, requiring a 48-hour waiting period for abortions, is likely constitutional and can be enforced while the appeal proceeds,” said General Herbert H. Slatery III. “The Supreme Court has recognized the authority of State governments to provide women considering abortion the opportunity to receive important information before a life-changing decision is made. Tennesseans, through their elected representatives, voted for this law and this Office will defend it.”

To read the Order, click here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2021/pr21-16-order.pdf

###

#21-16:  Statement from AG Slatery Following Sixth Circuit Order in Abortion Waiting Period Case

You just read:

Statement from AG Slatery Following Sixth Circuit Order in Abortion Waiting Period Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.