TN AG Skrmetti Sues Nashville Fertility Specialist to Protect Consumer-Patients after Clinic’s Abrupt Closure

NASHVILLE – Today, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti sued Dr. Jaime M. Vasquez, M.D., and the businesses associated with his fertility clinic, the Center for Reproductive Health, P.C., under the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, seeking immediate relief from ongoing harms to consumer-patients caused by Dr. Vasquez’s unexpected suspension of patient care and the sudden closure of his clinic.

Since the mid-90s, Dr. Vasquez has touted high-quality, personalized health care for patients seeking infertility treatment and related services. But earlier this month, the clinic closed without warning, leaving the patients in limbo, many of whom were in the middle of expensive and time-sensitive treatment regimens. After the abrupt closure, Dr. Vasquez did not communicate promptly with his patients, causing uncertainty about the future of their care, access to their medical records, and the security of their frozen eggs, sperm, and embryos.

This morning, the Attorney General’s Office successfully obtained a temporary restraining order against Dr. Vasquez and a court-appointed receiver to take over temporary operation of the clinic. “After investigating numerous complaints about Dr. Vasquez’s failed practice, we moved quickly to limit the risk and ongoing harm to these patients,” said Chief Deputy Attorney General Lacey Mase. “We’re confident that the emergency relief provided by the court today will ensure that patients now have access to their files and the ability to transfer to another provider for care and treatment with the help of the receiver.”

The Attorney General’s Office will fully litigate this matter to protect all consumer-patients who were harmed. Patients with complaints or concerns about quality of care and related issues at the clinic should contact the Department of Health at tn.health@tn.gov and the Health Facilities Commission here. Patients and others who wish to share information with the Attorney General’s Office about their experiences with the clinic can contact the Division of Consumer Affairs at consumer.affairs@ag.tn.gov. You can view the complaint here and the court’s order here.

