Tennessee Receives Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement Payment of $146 Million

NASHVILLE – On Tuesday, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced that Tennessee has received a payment of $146.1 million from major tobacco companies that joined the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. Since 1998, Tennessee has received $3.9 billion from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.

“One of my favorite parts of my job is protecting Tennessee kids from abusive corporate power, following in the footsteps of my distinguished predecessors,” Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said in a statement. “For decades now, our office has worked hard to ensure that Big Tobacco colors inside the lines and pays for its past misconduct. This year, we are proud to deliver another $146 million to the State of Tennessee.”

The landmark Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement resolved Tennessee’s lawsuit against major tobacco companies for violations of consumer protection laws and deceptive marketing practices that caused damages to the state, including increased healthcare costs.

Attorney General Skrmetti and his staff are responsible for enforcing the Master Settlement Agreement and regulating tobacco companies that do business in Tennessee. The Attorney General’s Office continues to work to ensure that the companies comply with their obligations under the Master Settlement Agreement, and state and federal tobacco laws.

Under the terms of the Settlement, Tennessee and 51 other states and U.S. territories receive annual payments, which help defray the cost of healthcare for smoking-related illnesses. The Master Settlement Agreement also contains significant public health protections for Tennesseans, including restrictions against youth marketing of tobacco products, sales of tobacco brand name merchandise, and tobacco-sponsored entertainment and sporting events.

The Attorney General’s Office also has a Tobacco Hotline for complaints about youth-marketing of tobacco and underage tobacco sales. That number is (615) 532-9480 (local calls) or (800) 890-8366. For more information, click here.

###