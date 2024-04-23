Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,006 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee Receives Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement Payment of $146 Million

NASHVILLE – On Tuesday, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced that Tennessee has received a payment of $146.1 million from major tobacco companies that joined the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. Since 1998, Tennessee has received $3.9 billion from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.

“One of my favorite parts of my job is protecting Tennessee kids from abusive corporate power, following in the footsteps of my distinguished predecessors,” Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said in a statement. “For decades now, our office has worked hard to ensure that Big Tobacco colors inside the lines and pays for its past misconduct. This year, we are proud to deliver another $146 million to the State of Tennessee.”

The landmark Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement resolved Tennessee’s lawsuit against major tobacco companies for violations of consumer protection laws and deceptive marketing practices that caused damages to the state, including increased healthcare costs.

Attorney General Skrmetti and his staff are responsible for enforcing the Master Settlement Agreement and regulating tobacco companies that do business in Tennessee. The Attorney General’s Office continues to work to ensure that the companies comply with their obligations under the Master Settlement Agreement, and state and federal tobacco laws.

Under the terms of the Settlement, Tennessee and 51 other states and U.S. territories receive annual payments, which help defray the cost of healthcare for smoking-related illnesses. The Master Settlement Agreement also contains significant public health protections for Tennesseans, including restrictions against youth marketing of tobacco products, sales of tobacco brand name merchandise, and tobacco-sponsored entertainment and sporting events.

The Attorney General’s Office also has a Tobacco Hotline for complaints about youth-marketing of tobacco and underage tobacco sales. That number is (615) 532-9480 (local calls) or (800) 890-8366. For more information, click here.

###

 

You just read:

Tennessee Receives Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement Payment of $146 Million

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more