Watch HBO Original Shows Outside US with a Free VPN

INDIA, April 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s 2021 and people living outside the United States of America are still prohibited from watching original shows from Home Box Office or HBO. The list includes Game of Thrones, Westworld, and True Blood, among others. This makes it kind of unfair for international fans who love the series just as much.

These geographical restrictions are due to licensing policies—put up to make sure that only the target market can avail of certain services. The process goes by the authorities monitoring the IP address of their visitors to know which ones come from the US and who doesn’t. This way, it’ll be easier to block a foreign user’s access in a snap. This strategy is more commonly known as geographical blocking.

But while some resort to illegal ways to watch the show, others use this specific circumvention tool. Curious as to what it is? Read on.

Access geo-blocked HBO content by connecting to a free VPN

Now it’s possible to watch HBO original shows and series simply by connecting to a free VPN service such as GoingVPN.

This trick works by masking a user’s real IP address. With the user’s online identity hidden, authorities will not be able to monitor their activities. This means that they can easily pass through the HBO website or app and watch without restrictions.

To do that, the user must first make sure that he or she is already a paid subscriber. If not yet, he or she needs to go to the HBO website and avail of a plan.

Moving on to the steps. First, the user needs to install a reliable VPN. Make sure to do research before jumping into one. Once done, he can sign in and connect to any US server available. GoingVPN has a number of US server locations available in the app, click on one to help bypass geo-blocks.

Finally, the user can now log in to his or her HBO account and watch all the best shows whenever and wherever.

