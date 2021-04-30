Redmond Delivers Timeless Elegance With Release of New 5-in-1 Immersion Hand Blender
The powerful new Redmond mixer and blender takes cooking endeavors to the next level.USA, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redmond, an innovative home appliance company with the goal of offering ingenious products to make cooking and other home tasks simpler and more rewarding, is proud to announce the launch of its new 5-in-1 immersion hand blender. The new hand blender joins Redmond’s already robust and impressive line of products and solves many common kitchen problems, including limited space to store small appliances and poor quality of other similar blenders.
Redmond’s 5-in-1 hand blender was beautifully designed to be timelessly elegant and perpetually useful. The hand blender provides high-quality performance and a comfortable grip, making blending large quantities a cinch. Redmond’s hand blender is both diverse and practical. It can be implemented in a variety of home cooking products, from frothing milk for delicious lattes to safely preparing BPA-free baby food. Every Redmond product has been proven to pass international certification. The blender’s 12-speed control, powerful 400W motor, titanium-plated 4-blade, and unique, creative accompanying accessories make it a great option for nearly any kitchen need.
All Redmond products are conceived and manufactured based on one major concept--to make life a little easier without compromising results. The new 5-in-1 immersion blender is no different, offering functionality and practicality. All Redmond kitchen appliances come with a 12-month warranty to help make customers feel secure in their purchase and confident that their blender was built to last.
To learn more about Redmond, please click here.
About Redmond
Redmondhome is an online shopping platform for a wide range of high-quality small kitchen appliances. With kitchen appliances like toasters, blenders, mixers, coffee makers, kettles, and more all developed using advanced technology and modern design, Redmond offers something for anyone trying to bring their home appliances into the future. Redmond prides itself on its excellent line of products, fast delivery, and perfect after-sales services.
Website: www.redmondhome.com
Follow on Instagram @chrishanxoxo and @marremusic
Faina
Redmond
email us here