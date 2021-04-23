Grouper, hogfish and blueline tilefish seasons reopen May 1 in Atlantic

The following species will reopen to recreational harvest May 1 in Florida state and federal waters of the Atlantic: hogfish; blueline tilefish; gag, black, red, yellowmouth and yellowfin grouper; scamp; red hind; rock hind; coney; and graysby.

Hogfish will remain open through Oct. 31, 2021, on the east coast of Florida as well as south and east of Cape Sable on the Gulf coast. Blueline tilefish will remain open through Aug. 31, 2021 and the other grouper species will remain open through Dec. 31, 2021, on the east coast of Florida and all state waters off Monroe County.

More information about bag and size limits, gear restrictions and fishing seasons for these species is available online at MyFWC.com/Marine; select “Recreational Regulations.”