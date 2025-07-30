Submit Release
FWC to meet Aug. 13-14 in Havana

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will meet in person Aug. 13-14 at the Florida Public Safety Institute, Conference Center Building, 85 Academy Dr., Havana, FL 32333. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. EDT each day and is open to the public.

The FWC is committed to providing opportunities for public input. There are several opportunities prior to the Commission meeting to provide comments. Time is allotted for public speakers at the Commission meeting for items on the agenda. You may provide comments for items not on the agenda by contacting the Commissioners directly via email at Commissioners@MyFWC.com or via mail. Please mail comments for FWC Commissioners to 620 S. Meridian St., Tallahassee, FL 32399.

For the full Aug. 13-14 agenda and links to background reports, go to MyFWC.com/Commission and select “Commission Meetings.” Those who cannot attend can follow coverage at Twitter.com/MyFWC (@MyFWC) and sign up for news updates at MyFWC.com. Check the Florida Channel for possible live video coverage at TheFloridaChannel.org

