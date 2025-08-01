Applications for Year 2 of FWC’s Atlantic Red Snapper Exempted Fishing Permits Project opens Aug. 1!

For the second year in a row, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has been awarded three Exempted Fishing Permits by NOAA Fisheries to conduct three unique studies. EFPs are permits that allow harvesting for specific purposes that are otherwise prohibited under current federal regulations. The FWC recognizes that the short federal Atlantic red snapper season is disappointing; however, in these studies, selected participants will be able to catch (and keep) red snapper during a time that works for you!

“Year 1 of the project was a success with over 1,600 anglers selected to participate and provide better data on Atlantic red snapper and other reef fish species to improve management in the south Atlantic. We’re excited to offer this unique opportunity for a second year with a few modifications. But we need your help to keep the momentum going and make Year 2 even more of a success,” said Jessica McCawley, Director of FWC’s Division of Marine Fisheries Management.

How to Apply

Applications for Quarter 1 for Year 2 are now open from Aug. 1-10.

FWC Hot Spot Fleet and FWC Southeast Florida Snapper Grouper Fleet Projects: Applicants must apply at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com and participants will be selected via a lottery. Watch a video tutorial on how to apply.

FWC Study Fleet: Applicants must complete the Study Fleet online application form and all applications will be reviewed under Study Fleet criteria prior to selection.

Atlantic Exempted Fishing Permits Project Overview

As in Year 1, the three studies of this project take place off Florida’s east coast from the Florida/Georgia line south to the Dry Tortugas. Two studies, the FWC Study Fleet and the FWC Hot Spot Fleet, are being conducted from the Florida/Georgia line south to the NASA vehicle assembly building in Cape Canaveral. The third study, the FWC Southeast Florida Snapper Grouper Fleet, is being conducted from the NASA vehicle assembly building south to the Dry Tortugas. Each study is somewhat different, but all focus on testing an aggregate snapper-grouper bag limit to reduce discards, improve the reporting of catch and discard information via an FWC app, and evaluate angler satisfaction of EFP participants relative to those who have to abide by current federal regulations.

The FWC is incredibly excited to continue offering this unique opportunity to Florida’s saltwater anglers for a second year. Data from Year 1 of the EFP project is already being incorporated into the upcoming Atlantic red snapper stock assessment, and a second year of this collaboration has the potential to make a significant difference and improve fisheries management in the south Atlantic, giving us all hope for a better future fishery. Florida’s recreational saltwater anglers and for-hire operators are strongly encouraged to apply to participate. More information can be found at MyFWC.com/AtlanticEFP.

Questions? Contact the FWC’s Division of Marine Fisheries Management at 850-487-0554.