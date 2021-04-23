Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lane reduction - US Route 2 in North Hero

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Communication Center

o/b/o Grand Isle Sheriff’s Office

 

US Route 2 in North Hero, between Lakeview Drive and the Elementary school is reduced to a single lane due to a vehicle crash.  Estimates on the duration are at least 30-45 minutes.  The North Hero Fire Department is assisting with traffic.

 

Details on the crash are not currently available and will be released by the Grand Isle Sheriff’s office. 

 

Thank you for your patience and please drive carefully.

