Westminster / DUI#1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B101554
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/23/2021 @ 1600 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 30, Townshend
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Josiah Rouleau
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jamaica, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At the above date and time Troopers with Vermont State Police out of Westminster received a verbal complaint regarding a black Toyota Rav4. Troopers observed the vehicle and initiated a motor vehicle stop.
Upon approach of the vehicle Troopers determined Josiah Rouleau to be the operator. Upon further investigation, Troopers determined Josiah was impaired and subsequently arrested him for suspicion of DUI.
Josiah was transported to the Winhall Police Department for processing. Josiah was released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on May 11, 2021 at 1100 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/11/2021 @ 1100 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.