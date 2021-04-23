Westminster / DUI#1

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B101554

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/23/2021 @ 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 30, Townshend

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Josiah Rouleau

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jamaica, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At the above date and time Troopers with Vermont State Police out of Westminster received a verbal complaint regarding a black Toyota Rav4. Troopers observed the vehicle and initiated a motor vehicle stop.

Upon approach of the vehicle Troopers determined Josiah Rouleau to be the operator. Upon further investigation, Troopers determined Josiah was impaired and subsequently arrested him for suspicion of DUI.

Josiah was transported to the Winhall Police Department for processing. Josiah was released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on May 11, 2021 at 1100 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/11/2021 @ 1100 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.