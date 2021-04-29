Canadian Laboratory demonstrates that TrioMed Mask filters more Live Viruses than any other mask by at Least 500%
TrioMed Active Masks Proven to Filter Live Viruses between 500%-3600 % better than N95, FFP2 and Procedure masksMIRABEL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- i3 Biomedical inc., the Canadian manufacturer of TrioMed Active Surgical Masks today announces that scientific testing executed by the ISO certified laboratory, GAP EnviroMicroBial Services Ltd. demonstrated that the filtration of live virus by the TrioMed Active Mask was superior by 500% - 3600 % when compared to Respirators and Procedure Masks currently available in North America and Europe.
In use for the last decade and tested against many micro-organisms by numerous external laboratories, the TrioMed Active Mask is scientifically proven to deactivate microbes on its external surface within minutes.
Recipient of the 2020 Gold Medal by Canadian Manufacturing, the TrioMed Active Mask was tested against North American and European Respirators & Masks to specifically measure the filtration efficacy of Live Virus.
“After comparing 30 minutes of live virus filtration of the filter material of respirators (N95 & FFP2), medical masks (ASTM 3 & CE class IIR), procedure masks and the TrioMed Active Mask, the TrioMed mask was shown to be clearly superior, demonstrating enhanced virus filtration efficacy between 500% -3600 % better than all tested respirators and masks. Years of work by the TrioMed Team has again demonstrated scientific craftsmanship and know-how that is unequalled “ said Pierre Jean Messier, Executive Chairman.
For more information on the TrioMed Active face masks, visit www.triomed.com or send an email to triomed@triomed.com
About i3 BioMedical Inc: i3 BioMedical is a Canadian medical device corporation, focused on the development and manufacturing of novel antimicrobial products incorporating the TrioMed Active Technology.
About GAP EnviroMicrobial Services Ltd.: GAP EnviroMicrobial Services Ltd. (GAP), established in 1996, is ISO/IEC 17025:2005 compliant with accreditation by the Canadian Association for Laboratory Accreditation (CALA), CALA accreditation is recognized by almost 60 accrediting bodies in 40 countries around the world.
Pierre Jean Messier
i3 Biomedical Inc.
+1 438-792-6288
triomed@triomed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook