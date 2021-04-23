KDWPT Commission to Host Virtual Meeting April 29

PRATT – The Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission will vote on the 2021-2022 waterfowl season recommendations at its April 29 virtual meeting. Tom Bidrowski, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) migratory gamebird program manager, will ask commissioners to approve 2021-22 seasons and limits that closely resemble Kansas’ 2020-2021 waterfowl seasons. The vote will take place during the evening public hearing session of the meeting.

Commissioners will begin the April 29 meeting at 1:30 p.m., recess at 5 p.m., then reconvene at 6:30 p.m. for the public hearing, during which time commissioners will vote on select regulations. Public input is welcomed during both the afternoon and evening sessions and time is set aside at the beginning of both sessions for comments on items not included in the meeting agenda. For specific instructions on how to participate, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission/Instructions-to-Participate-in-Virtual-Meeting.

Other items to be discussed by commissioners include:

Coyote night hunting update

During the afternoon general discussion session, wildlife research biologist Matt Peek will give an update on Kansas’ first season that allowed the use of artificial light and thermal-imaging equipment to hunt coyotes at night. The season ran from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2021 and required hunters to possess a $2.50 Night Vision Equipment Permit.

Public Lands regulations

During the afternoon workshop session, Stuart Schrag, KDWPT Public Lands Division director, will present recommendations on public land regulations, including limits on the use of motorized boats. If approved, the recommendations would prohibit the use of motorized boats on Pool 4A at Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area after 1 p.m. and restrict their use entirely on Pool 3A. A “no-wake” rule is proposed for all motorized boats at Cheyenne Bottoms WA. The proposed regulations will likely be voted on at the commission’s June 17 meeting and could be in effect by upcoming waterfowl seasons.

Elk and antelope seasons, permits

During the evening public hearing session, commissioners will be asked to approve elk and antelope season dates and permit allocations for the 2021-22 hunting seasons. Due to poor reproduction in recent years, a 20 percent reduction in the number of firearm antelope permits is being proposed. Otherwise, antelope and elk seasons are proposed to follow date structures similar to those in recent years, and there will be no change in the number elk permits valid in Unit 2a (Fort Riley).

For a complete commission agenda and to view the briefing book, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission/Meeting-Schedule/April-29-2021.

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-5911.

The next KDWPT Commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Great Plains Nature Center in Wichita.

###