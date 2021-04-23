Suspects Sought in an Assault on a Police Officer Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault on a Police Officer offenses that occurred on Friday, April 16, 2021, in the Third District.

At approximately 10:30 pm, in the 1600 block of U Street, Northwest, the suspect physically assaulted an MPD officer.

The suspect in this offense was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photos below:

At approximately 10:30 pm, in the 1600 block of V Street, Northwest, the suspect shined a laser in the eye of an MPD officer causing injury.

The suspect in this offense was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.