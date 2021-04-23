Route 2025 Finney Road Drainage Improvement Work Begins Monday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drainage work on Route 2025 (Finney Road) in Lincoln Borough and Elizabeth Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, April 26 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur around-the-clock beginning at 7 a.m. Monday continuously through Friday, May 7 on Finney Road between Route 48 and Pierce Road. Crews will conduct drainage installation and paving operations.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #