Opinion: Lawyers must help protect judges

(Subscription required) Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor once commented, "The freedom to criticize judges and other public officials is necessary to a vibrant democracy. The problem comes when healthy criticism is replaced with more destructive intimidation and sanctions." Recent violence against judges reminds us this coming Law Day (May 1) that her words ring truer than ever. And all of us, aided by Congress, have a duty to ensure their protection.

