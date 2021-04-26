Marketing Agency Owner, Andy Splichal, Clarifies Announcement Shuttering Google's Shopping App

Andy Splichal Best Advertising Guide Book- 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA , UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Google recently announced that it will be shuttering their Google Shopping App. Their recent announcement brought shock and a sense of worry to many online eCommerce retailers who promote their products using Google Shopping.

However, shock quickly turned to relief as it became known that the impending closure was referencing the Google Shopping app for Android and iOS devices and in no way referencing Google Shopping itself.

Given the confusion, we caught up with the award-winning author of Make Each Click Count Using Google Shopping – Revealing Profits and Strategies, Andy Splichal for clarification on Google’s recent revelation.

“For many of my private clients, Google Shopping is their most profitable marketing channel. Seeing this announcement, I had a couple of those clients immediate reach out to me worried about what this would mean for their business as it relates to advertising using Google Shopping” he told us.

“The answer is not much. Google is shutting down their app on mobile phones because it was basically giving shoppers the same experience as using Google.com. It makes sense. Why support two systems? The Google Shopping app was not providing any functionality beyond the Google shopping tab. The confusion came in how Google named their services”.

The app closure was not initially announced by Google but instead given away by a piece of code reading ‘sunset’ which was first identified inside the Shopping app by XDA Developers.

Google has now confirmed this change to the Shopping app when a spokesman from Google said “Within the next few weeks, we’ll no longer be supporting the Shopping app. All of the functionality the app offered users is available on the Shopping tab”.

This clarification comes as a relief to many retailers who see Google Shopping as their most profitable marketing channel in growing their business online.

What is next for Google and Google Shopping? We will need to wait and see as Google continues to evolve their Shopping platform with eyes on how to best compete with Amazon.

