Ex-Cop Wendy Wilkins Realizes Long-Time Dream of Being Cast in Law Enforcement Roles

Wendy Wilkins

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wendy Wilkins’ past experience in law enforcement is finally beginning to pay off for her with acting roles in law enforcement. She explains, “I was a cop for five years and pretty much dealt with everything you can imagine a cop would deal with, from murder to mayhem to undercover work. It was a great life experience and was helpful in informing my acting, though as a cop you are taught to keep your emotions in check, whereas as a creative artist your senses are bubbling near the surface.”

Despite her law enforcement background, cop roles never seemed to come her way, but that is now changing. “I’m really excited that finally I have been cast in two roles that I can bring my life experience to,” says Wilkins. “I was surprised that I never got auditions for law enforcement type roles, considering I was a real-life one, however, I have just been cast as "Carrie - an FBI agent" in a feature film based on a crime novel from a female writer. We will be filming soon, but can't divulge much more except I help put some wrongs, right.”

As for her future, “I also have been developing my own content. A number of different projects in the works but one that is coming up is a feature film where I will be playing an ex-cop, based on events from my real life. It will be shining a light on domestic violence and also sex trafficking. There are many uplifting and empowering moments and strong female characters, and the audience will be taken on a roller coaster ride of events.”

You can read Wendy Wilkins’ memoir, Sex, Love & Cops, about her five years as a young cop in Melbourne, Australia where she discovers her first arrest, first love, first murder, cop culture, cops and guns, and a #metoo moment.

Now available on Amazon.

--------------------------

Wendy Wilkins

Wendy Wilkins is an award-winning actress, writer, filmmaker based in Los Angeles. She is honored to have recently become an American citizen, having lived here for years via London and originally from Australia. After being a young cop, Wendy became one of the most successful real estate agents in Australia, personally racking up over a billion dollars in sales. Her creative passions kept calling her since she put shows on for her grandfather in her garage when she was a little girl. The joy on his face still resonates with Wendy today. Wendy has won awards on the festival circuit and been delighted to act in a number of award-winning films and TV shows alongside many household names. Wendy also has a number of screenplays in various forms of development.

