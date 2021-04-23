I-75 ramp closures at Beaver Road in Bay County start April 26

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Bay

HIGHWAYS: I-75 Beaver Road

ESTIMATED DATE: Monday, April 26, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Saturday, May 1, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the southbound I-75 ramps at Beaver Road in Bay County to accommodate bridge work. This work is part of an overall $29 million investment to resurface nearly 5 miles of I-75 and complete structural bridge improvements.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require closing the southbound I-75 ramps at Beaver Road. Drivers should use the following posted detours:

- Southbound I-75 to Beaver Road will be detoured via Linwood Road, 7 Mile Road, and Beaver Road.

- Beaver Road to southbound I-75 will be detoured via Beaver Road, M-13, and I-75.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve nearly 5 miles of I-75 and complete critical bridge improvements to I-75 over Beaver Road and Parish Road over I-75.