Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,845 in the last 365 days.

I-75 ramp closures at Beaver Road in Bay County start April 26

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Bay

HIGHWAYS: I-75 Beaver Road

ESTIMATED DATE:             Monday, April 26, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Saturday, May 1, 2021  

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the southbound I-75 ramps at Beaver Road in Bay County to accommodate bridge work. This work is part of an overall $29 million investment to resurface nearly 5 miles of I-75 and complete structural bridge improvements.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:   This work will require closing the southbound I-75 ramps at Beaver Road. Drivers should use the following posted detours:

- Southbound I-75 to Beaver Road will be detoured via Linwood Road, 7 Mile Road, and Beaver Road.

- Beaver Road to southbound I-75 will be detoured via Beaver Road, M-13, and I-75.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve nearly 5 miles of I-75 and complete critical bridge improvements to I-75 over Beaver Road and Parish Road over I-75.

You just read:

I-75 ramp closures at Beaver Road in Bay County start April 26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.