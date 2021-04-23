M-53/M-90 intersection to operate as four-way stop during work starting April 26

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Lapeer

HIGHWAYS: M-53 M-90

CLOSEST CITIES: North Branch Brown City

ESTIMATED DATE: Monday, April 26, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: May 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will adjust the M-53/M-90 intersection to operate as a temporary four-way stop for at least two weeks to accommodate widening and new curb and gutter. This work is part of a $6.4 million investment to resurface nearly 9.2 miles of M-53 from Deanville Road to the south city limit of Marlette.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: For approximately two weeks, M-53/M-90 intersection will operate as a four-way stop. One through-lane in each direction will be maintained during work. The signal should return to its standard operation by May 10. All work on the M-53 corridor is expected to finish in September.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the drainage and operations of the intersection.