M-53/M-90 intersection to operate as four-way stop during work starting April 26
COUNTY: Lapeer
HIGHWAYS: M-53 M-90
CLOSEST CITIES: North Branch Brown City
ESTIMATED DATE: Monday, April 26, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: May 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will adjust the M-53/M-90 intersection to operate as a temporary four-way stop for at least two weeks to accommodate widening and new curb and gutter. This work is part of a $6.4 million investment to resurface nearly 9.2 miles of M-53 from Deanville Road to the south city limit of Marlette.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: For approximately two weeks, M-53/M-90 intersection will operate as a four-way stop. One through-lane in each direction will be maintained during work. The signal should return to its standard operation by May 10. All work on the M-53 corridor is expected to finish in September.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the drainage and operations of the intersection.