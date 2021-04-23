New service connects college-bound teens with undergrads through video chat
Why travel to a prospective college when you can buy a live video chat from VIDSIG with a real student and find out if your college choice is right for you?
It’s a chance to get a sense of what life is like on campus, ask questions about coursework, get insider tips on majors – information typically only otherwise available through a college campus tour.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A national digital chat company has announced a new service to connect college-bound teens and their families in live video chats with current university undergrads to share honest experiences and tips on life at school.
VIDSIG, the go-to global video chat platform for live access to true talent, said that for $25 high school students and their parents can now select the college of their choice and schedule a 10-minute, one-to-one live video chat for an unscripted conversation with a currently enrolled student or recent alum.
The student experts are vetted by VIDSIG and received an 80 percent share of the fee.
“It’s a chance to get a sense of what life is like on campus, ask questions about coursework, get insider tips on majors – information typically only otherwise available through a college campus tour,” said Jonathan Yarnold, CEO at VIDSIG. “It’s a natural extension of what we do at VIDSIG, connecting people GLOBALLY via live chat with true talent – in this case, the first-hand knowledge and insight only another student can provide.”
VIDSIG’s college offering can help students and families narrow down whether they might tour a specific college, or help provide those who may choose not to travel the insight they are looking for. For the student experts, it offers the resume-building prestige of VIDSIG’s global platform, networking opportunities, and a solid income opportunity, as well as the fun of the platform itself.
Through its specialized college service, VIDSIG has now enrolled undergrads from over 60 different colleges and universities across the United States, from local community colleges to top Ivy League brands such as MIT, NYU, Stanford and USC, as well as more than a dozen private schools – all within the first 48 hours of launch.
With a noteworthy share of the exploding video chat market, VIDSIG’s signature offering is its subject matter experts – leaders in their own industries, where knowledge and expertise are the currency. Its rigorous, multi-level vetting process gives consumers confidence in the quality of the information and experiences it offers. The company plans to expand further in the education space, including leading academic and research talent among its expert offerings, as well as planned expansion into additional markets in the year ahead.
VIDSIG was recently featured in the Wall Street Journal. The company connects fans with their favorite celebrities and influencers through an easy-to-use platform for live video chats, autograph signings, and shout outs from internet-connected devices all over the world.
VIDSIG also has an exclusive talent agreement with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and features a growing list of luminaries such as NFL Hall of Famers Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, NBA Hall of Famer Chris Mullin, World Champion Fighter Claressa Shields, influential Pastor John Gray, and a number of cultural influencers and personalities.
