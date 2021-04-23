Brentwood Advisory Group Announces Addition to its Ranks
Tom Morizio - Chief Executive Officer of Medical Device CompaniesCHICAGO, IL, USA, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brentwood Advisory Group is pleased to announce another expansion of our group membership. Thomas Morizio recently joined our organization taking our Brentwood team to twenty two members focused on providing a broad array of board of director and executive-level support services to our clients.
Tom is a versatile healthcare executive who has delivered exceptional revenue, profit and market share through R&D leadership and global commercialization of new medical technologies. He has held progressive positions in general management, marketing, and product development in public and private companies. At Medtronic (MDT) and Baxter (BAX), two global medical device manufacturers, Tom held a series of roles in product development and marketing across numerous clinical specialties.
While at ACIST, HLT and RxFunction, Tom demonstrated success with CEO global leadership in mid-size and development stage private companies. He excels at creating a bold but smart vision reliant on pertinent data, solid analytics and good judgment. Incorporates customer insights, market trends and cross-functional internal expertise to arrive at high impact strategic objectives, establish best in class processes and orchestrate focused execution.
Tom is an active advisor with both the University of Minnesota and the University of Chicago, helping advise both with evaluating new business opportunity from healthcare research activities occurring by faculty.
Tom has a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a MS in Mechanical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He serves on the Board of Directors of Ronald MacDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest.
Tom can be reached at tmorizio@brentwoodadvisory.com and at (612) 802-5221.
Brentwood Advisory Group is a team of C-Level executives providing board of director and executive-level support services. We specialize in interim executive leadership, Board-level support, M&A integration planning and execution, and implementing profitable growth strategies. Our clients are seeking to change their business direction or quickly fill gaps in their executive leadership. We partner with executive leadership in managing change, identifying and implementing solutions and creating top and bottom line opportunities. Our unique approach involves detailed pre-planning defining needs, establishing project goals and performance metrics before a project commences to ensure successful achievement of objectives.
