Lane Restrictions, Traffic Shift Scheduled at I-83 Exit 4 Project in Southern York County

​Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in southern York County are advised nighttime lane restrictions are planned for the Interstate 83 bridge spanning Route 851 at the diverging diamond interchange project at Exit 4 in Shrewsbury Township.

The left lanes of northbound and southbound I-83 will be closed the nights of Sunday, April 25, and Tuesday, April 27, so the contractor can place concrete on the bridge deck. Lane restrictions will be in place each night from 7 PM to 5 AM, weather permitting.

A traffic shift is scheduled Tuesday night on Route 851 at the I-83 bridge. Route 851 traffic, which currently is shifted to the south at the bridge, will be placed on the newly reconstructed lanes on the north side. The shift will be completed under flagging from 7 PM Tuesday, April 27, to 5 AM Wednesday, April 28.

Once the shift is completed, the contractor will begin reconstructing the south lanes of Route 851 at the structure.

This section of I-83 averages more than 44,300 vehicles traveled daily.

This section of Route 851 averages more than 16,000 vehicles traveled daily.

This work is part of a $29.9 million Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) construction contract awarded to Kinsley Construction, Inc. of the City of York, York County. The project includes replacement of the northbound and southbound bridges that carry I-83 over Route 851 with two-span structures that will allow enough clearance for Route 851 to be widened to four lanes and realigned into the DDI configuration. Work under this contract will also lengthen and reconstruct the on and off ramps within the interchange and replace the culvert that carries Deer Creek beneath the interchange.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018