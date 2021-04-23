Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Berks County: UGI Work Scheduled Next Week in Reading

County:  Berks Municipality:  City of Reading Road name:  Penn Street Between:  7th Street and 8th Street Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction for UGI gas line work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  4/26/21 Est completion date:  4/26/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes

County:  Berks Municipality:  City of Reading Road name:  North 3rd Street Between:  Cherry Street and Court Street Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Intermittent lane restrictions for UGI gas line work at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Penn Street. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  4/27/21 Est completion date:  4/27/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  City of Reading Road name:  Penn Street Between:  North 3rd Street and North 4th Street Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Intermittent lane restrictions for UGI gas line work at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Penn Street.  Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  4/27/21 Est completion date:  4/27/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  City of Reading Road name:  Washington Street Between:  Thorn Street and North 2nd Street Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction for UGI gas line work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  4/30/21 Est completion date:  4/30/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

