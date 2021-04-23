Gov. Cox appoints boards and commissions members

|Board Name
|Name
|To Replace
|Senate Confirmation
|911 Advisory Committee
|Doug McCleve
|Reappointed
|No
|Health Facility Committee
|Jeremy Bradshaw
|
|No
|Motor Vehicle Review Committee
|Tammie Bostick
|Reappointed
|No
|Motor Vehicle Review Committee
|John Kelly
|Scott Harding
|No
|Museum Services Advisory Board
|Timothy Glenn
|Reappointed
|No
|Museum Services Advisory Board
|Erin Litvack
|Reappointed
|No
|Museum Services Advisory Board
|Diana Call
|Reappointed
|No
|Sentencing Commission
|Michael Smith
|Brian Nielson
|No
|Sentencing Commission
|Liliana Olvera-Arbon
|Rachelle Hill
|No
|State Workforce Development Board
|Alexis Bucknam
|Elizabeth Garbe
|No
|Utah Beef Council
|Craig Holmgren
|Open Seat
|No
|Utah Marriage Commission
|Bill Hulterstrom
|Open Seat
|No
|Utah State Employees’ Charitable Fund Board Of Directors
|Kathy Stajduhar
|Open Seat
|No
|Utah State Employees’ Charitable Fund Board Of Directors
|Brent Platt
|Open Seat
|No
|Utah State Employees’ Charitable Fund Board Of Directors
|Brian Brand
|Open Seat
|No
|Utah State Employees’ Charitable Fund Board Of Directors
|Shelly Smith
|Open Seat
|No
|Utah Energy Infrastructure Authority Board
|Thom Carter
|Robert Simmons
|No
|Utah Energy Infrastructure Authority Board
|Ben Hart
|Reappointed
|No
|Utah Energy Infrastructure Authority Board
|Michael Gill
|Reappointed
|No
|Utah Energy Infrastructure Authority Board
|Greg Todd
|Reappointed
|No
|Utah Energy Infrastructure Authority Board
|Lynn Jackson
|Reappointed
|No
|Utah Energy Infrastructure Authority Board
|Colleen Bell
|Reappointed
|No
|Utah Energy Infrastructure Authority Board
|Cameron Cuch
|Reappointed
|No
|Utah Energy Infrastructure Authority Board
|David Ure
|Reappointed
|No
|Utah Energy Infrastructure Authority Board
|Laura Lewis
|Reappointed
|No
|Utah Independent Redistricting Commission
|Karen Hale
|Pat Jones
|No
|Alcohol Beverage Control Commission
|Thomas Jacobson
|Reappointed
|Yes
|Alcohol Beverage Control Commission
|Jennifer Tarazon
|John T. Nielsen
|Yes
|Alcohol Beverage Control Commission
|Natalie Randall
|Steven Bateman
|Yes
|Board Of Aging And Adult Services
|Sharon Ott
|Reappointed
|Yes
|Board Of Aging And Adult Services
|Christy Achziger
|Reappointed
|Yes
|Community Development Block Grant Policy Board
|Scott Bartholomew
|Byron Woodland
|Yes
|Permanent Community Impact Board
|Bruce Adams
|Reappointed
|Yes
|Political Subdivisions Ethics Review Commission
|Simón Cantatero
|Alternate
|Yes
|Political Subdivisions Ethics Review Commission
|Jan Zogmaister
|Roger Thompson
|Yes
|Political Subdivisions Ethics Review Commission
|Michelle Schmidt
|Angela Pool-Funai
|Yes
|Quality Growth Commission
|Shannon Ellsworth
|Erin Mendenhall
|Yes
|Quality Growth Commission
|Kelleen Potter
|Jenney Rees
|Yes
|Quality Growth Commission
|Andy Beerman
|Reappointed
|Yes
|School And Institutional Trust Lands Board Of Trustees
|Tiffany James
|Roger Barrus
|Yes
|School And Institutional Trust Lands Board Of Trustees
|Mike Mower
|Reappointed
|Yes
|Transportation Commission
|Ronda Menlove
|Wayne Barlow
|Yes
|Utah Arts Advisory Board
|Lisa Arnett
|Reappointed
|Yes
|Utah Arts Advisory Board
|Kelly Stowell
|Reappointed
|Yes
|Utah Arts Advisory Board
|Natalie Young
|Reappointed
|Yes
|Utah Arts Advisory Board
|Amy Jorgensen
|Reappointed
|Yes
|Utah Arts Advisory Board
|Heidi Propkop
|Reappointed
|Yes
|Utah State Fair Corporation Board Of Directors
|Lillian Bayles
|Ginger Casper
|Yes
|Utah Retirement System
|Karl Wilson
|William Wallace
|Yes
|Salt Lake Community College Board of Trustees
|Sunny Washington
|Linda Luchetti
|Yes
|Salt Lake Community College Board of Trustees
|Brady Southwick
|Reappointed
|Yes
|Salt Lake Community College Board of Trustees
|Kim R. Wilson
|Reappointed
|Yes
|Salt Lake Community College Board of Trustees
|Lori Chillingworth
|Reappointed
|Yes
|Snow College Board of Trustees
|David Christensen
|Heather Groom
|Yes
|Snow College Board of Trustees
|Randy Cox
|Reappointed
|Yes
|Snow College Board of Trustees
|Rick Robinson
|Reappointed
|Yes
|Snow College Board of Trustees
|Karen Soper
|Reappointed
|Yes
|University of Utah Board of Trustees
|H. David Burton
|Reappointed
|Yes
|University of Utah Board of Trustees
|Katie Eccles
|Reappointed
|Yes
|University of Utah Board of Trustees
|Anne Marie Lampopoulos
|Reappointed
|Yes
|University of Utah Board of Trustees
|Richard Nielsen
|Reappointed
|Yes
|University of Utah Board of Trustees
|David Parkin
|Reappointed
|Yes
|Utah Valley University Board of Trustees
|Cydni Tetro
|Elaine Dalton
|Yes
|Utah Valley University Board of Trustees
|Jeanette Bennett
|Karen Acerson
|Yes
|Utah Valley University Board of Trustees
|Blake Modersitzki
|R. Duff Thompson
|Yes
|Utah Valley University Board of Trustees
|Paul Thompson
|Reappointed
|Yes
|Utah Valley University Board of Trustees
|Rick Nielsen
|Reappointed
|Yes
|Utah State University Board of Trustees
|Kent Alder
|Reappointed
|Yes
|Utah State University Board of Trustees
|David Petersen
|Reappointed
|Yes
|Utah State University Board of Trustees
|Jody Burnett
|Kacie Malouf
|Yes
|Utah State University Board of Trustees
|Terryl Warner
|Tessa White
|Yes
|Utah State University Board of Trustees
|John Ferry
|Reappointed
|Yes
|Weber State University Board of Trustees
|Brent Bishop
|Marty Carpenter
|Yes
|
Weber State University Board of Trustees
|
Don Salazar
|
Reappointed
|
Yes
|Weber State University Board of Trustees
|Karla Bergeson
|Reappointed
|Yes