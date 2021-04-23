Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Cox appoints boards and commissions members

Board Name Name To Replace Senate Confirmation 911 Advisory Committee Doug McCleve Reappointed No Health Facility Committee Jeremy Bradshaw No Motor Vehicle Review Committee Tammie Bostick Reappointed No Motor Vehicle Review Committee John Kelly Scott Harding No Museum Services Advisory Board Timothy Glenn Reappointed No Museum Services Advisory Board Erin Litvack Reappointed No Museum Services Advisory Board Diana Call Reappointed No Sentencing Commission Michael Smith Brian Nielson No Sentencing Commission Liliana Olvera-Arbon Rachelle Hill No State Workforce Development Board Alexis Bucknam Elizabeth Garbe No Utah Beef Council Craig Holmgren Open Seat No Utah Marriage Commission Bill Hulterstrom Open Seat No Utah State Employees’ Charitable Fund Board Of Directors Kathy Stajduhar Open Seat No Utah State Employees’ Charitable Fund Board Of Directors Brent Platt Open Seat No Utah State Employees’ Charitable Fund Board Of Directors Brian Brand Open Seat No Utah State Employees’ Charitable Fund Board Of Directors Shelly Smith Open Seat No Utah Energy Infrastructure Authority Board Thom Carter  Robert Simmons No Utah Energy Infrastructure Authority Board Ben Hart Reappointed No Utah Energy Infrastructure Authority Board Michael Gill Reappointed No Utah Energy Infrastructure Authority Board Greg Todd Reappointed No Utah Energy Infrastructure Authority Board Lynn Jackson Reappointed No Utah Energy Infrastructure Authority Board Colleen Bell Reappointed No Utah Energy Infrastructure Authority Board Cameron Cuch Reappointed No Utah Energy Infrastructure Authority Board David Ure Reappointed No Utah Energy Infrastructure Authority Board Laura Lewis Reappointed No Utah Independent Redistricting Commission Karen Hale Pat Jones No Alcohol Beverage Control Commission Thomas Jacobson Reappointed Yes Alcohol Beverage Control Commission Jennifer Tarazon John T. Nielsen Yes Alcohol Beverage Control Commission Natalie Randall Steven Bateman Yes Board Of Aging And Adult Services Sharon Ott Reappointed Yes Board Of Aging And Adult Services Christy Achziger Reappointed Yes Community Development Block Grant Policy Board Scott Bartholomew Byron Woodland Yes Permanent Community Impact Board Bruce Adams Reappointed Yes Political Subdivisions Ethics Review Commission Simón Cantatero Alternate Yes Political Subdivisions Ethics Review Commission Jan Zogmaister Roger Thompson Yes Political Subdivisions Ethics Review Commission Michelle Schmidt Angela Pool-Funai Yes Quality Growth Commission Shannon Ellsworth Erin Mendenhall Yes Quality Growth Commission Kelleen Potter Jenney Rees Yes Quality Growth Commission Andy Beerman Reappointed Yes School And Institutional Trust Lands Board Of Trustees Tiffany James Roger Barrus Yes School And Institutional Trust Lands Board Of Trustees Mike Mower Reappointed Yes Transportation Commission Ronda Menlove Wayne Barlow Yes Utah Arts Advisory Board Lisa Arnett Reappointed Yes Utah Arts Advisory Board Kelly Stowell Reappointed Yes Utah Arts Advisory Board Natalie Young Reappointed Yes Utah Arts Advisory Board Amy Jorgensen Reappointed Yes Utah Arts Advisory Board Heidi Propkop Reappointed Yes Utah State Fair Corporation Board Of Directors Lillian Bayles Ginger Casper Yes Utah Retirement System Karl Wilson William Wallace Yes Salt Lake Community College Board of Trustees Sunny Washington Linda Luchetti Yes Salt Lake Community College Board of Trustees Brady Southwick Reappointed Yes Salt Lake Community College Board of Trustees Kim R. Wilson Reappointed Yes Salt Lake Community College Board of Trustees Lori Chillingworth Reappointed Yes Snow College Board of Trustees David Christensen Heather Groom Yes Snow College Board of Trustees Randy Cox Reappointed Yes Snow College Board of Trustees Rick Robinson Reappointed Yes Snow College Board of Trustees Karen Soper Reappointed Yes University of Utah Board of Trustees H. David Burton Reappointed Yes University of Utah Board of Trustees Katie Eccles Reappointed Yes University of Utah Board of Trustees Anne Marie Lampopoulos Reappointed Yes University of Utah Board of Trustees Richard Nielsen Reappointed Yes University of Utah Board of Trustees David Parkin Reappointed Yes Utah Valley University Board of Trustees Cydni Tetro Elaine Dalton Yes Utah Valley University Board of Trustees Jeanette Bennett Karen Acerson Yes Utah Valley University Board of Trustees Blake Modersitzki R. Duff Thompson Yes Utah Valley University Board of Trustees Paul Thompson Reappointed Yes Utah Valley University Board of Trustees Rick Nielsen Reappointed Yes Utah State University Board of Trustees Kent Alder Reappointed Yes Utah State University Board of Trustees David Petersen Reappointed Yes Utah State University Board of Trustees Jody Burnett Kacie Malouf Yes Utah State University Board of Trustees Terryl Warner Tessa White Yes Utah State University Board of Trustees John Ferry Reappointed Yes Weber State University Board of Trustees Brent Bishop Marty Carpenter Yes Weber State University Board of Trustees Don Salazar Reappointed Yes Weber State University Board of Trustees Karla Bergeson Reappointed Yes

