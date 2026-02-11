MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox to hold press conference on national security legislation

February 11, 2026 Contact: Robert Carroll Office of the Governor (801) 243-2290, [email protected] Alexa Musselman Utah House of Representatives (801) 865-5882, [email protected] Gov. Cox to hold press conference on national security legislation What: Gov. Cox will hold a press conference on efforts to protect Utah citizens, the agriculture community, and our institutions from adversarial foreign influence. Who: Governor Spencer J. Cox

Representative Candice Pierucci Representative Walt Brooks Commissioner Beau Mason, Utah Department of Public Safety When: Thursday, Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m. Where: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

