MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox to hold press conference on national security legislation
February 11, 2026
Contact:
Robert Carroll
Office of the Governor
(801) 243-2290, [email protected]
Alexa Musselman
Utah House of Representatives
(801) 865-5882, [email protected]
Gov. Cox to hold press conference on national security legislation
What:
Gov. Cox will hold a press conference on efforts to protect Utah citizens, the agriculture community, and our institutions from adversarial foreign influence.
Who:
Governor Spencer J. Cox
Representative Candice Pierucci
Representative Walt Brooks
Commissioner Beau Mason, Utah Department of Public Safety
When:
Thursday, Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m.
Where:
Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.