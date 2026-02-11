Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox to hold press conference on national security legislation

February 11, 2026

Contact:

Robert Carroll

Office of the Governor

(801) 243-2290, [email protected]

Alexa Musselman

Utah House of Representatives

(801) 865-5882, [email protected]

Gov. Cox to hold press conference on national security legislation

What: 

Gov. Cox will hold a press conference on efforts to protect Utah citizens, the agriculture community, and our institutions from adversarial foreign influence.

Who: 

Governor Spencer J. Cox
Representative Candice Pierucci

Representative Walt Brooks

Commissioner Beau Mason, Utah Department of Public Safety

When: 

Thursday, Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m.

Where:

Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

