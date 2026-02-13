Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox signs two bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session

Gov. Cox signs two bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 13, 2026) – Today, Gov. Cox signed two bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session. Information on these bills can be found below:

  • H.B. 392 District Court Amendments
  • S.C.R. 2 Concurrent Resolution Concerning Remembrances of the 25th Anniversary of the 9/11 Attacks

