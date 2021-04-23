Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bridge work begins this Monday on US-31 BR in Ludington

Contact: John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Mason

HIGHWAY: US-31 Business Route (BR) (S. Pere Marquette Highway)

CLOSEST CITY: Ludington

START DATE: Monday, April 26, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $1.3 million to improve the US-31 BR bridge over the Marquette Railroad just south of US-10. The project includes replacing the bridge deck, painting, approach work, new concrete curb and gutter, new guardrail, and pavement markings.

TRAFFIC IMPACT: US-31 BR will be closed between US-10 and 1st Street. Traffic will be detoured using US-10 and US-31.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the bridge.

Bridge work begins this Monday on US-31 BR in Ludington

