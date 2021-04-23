This Week in the Missouri Senate for April 23: Final Month
JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews:
- Senate Bill 254, a measure that seeks to restrict the inspection of grounds or facilities used for certain agricultural purposes;
- Senate Concurrent Resolution 16, which urges federal Keystone XL pipeline approval;
- Senate Bill 323, legislation that would allow school districts to offer elective social studies courses on the Hebrew Scriptures and the New Testament;
- House Bill 476, a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to occupational license reciprocity for military members; and
- Progress on Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget.