Derby Barracks - Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A501242

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 4/23/21, approximately 0930

STREET: Lane Road

TOWN: Coventry

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Area of 600 block

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear, dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Gravel, plowed with intermittent snow

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Margaret Radford

AGE: 51

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

VEHICLE: 2006 Subaru Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: No

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash at the above location. No injuries or hazards were reported.

Upon arrival a roadside investigation was conducted which indicated the operator was traveling north on Lane Rd at speeds unreasonable for road conditions. Immediately after traveling over a patch of snow in the roadway the operator lost control of the vehicle, leaving the roadway to the west and the vehicle coming to rest on its roof.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Rockwell’s Towing. The cause of this crash is found to be speeds unreasonable for road conditions.