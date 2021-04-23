Derby Barracks - Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A501242
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 4/23/21, approximately 0930
STREET: Lane Road
TOWN: Coventry
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Area of 600 block
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear, dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: Gravel, plowed with intermittent snow
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Margaret Radford
AGE: 51
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
VEHICLE: 2006 Subaru Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: No
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash at the above location. No injuries or hazards were reported.
Upon arrival a roadside investigation was conducted which indicated the operator was traveling north on Lane Rd at speeds unreasonable for road conditions. Immediately after traveling over a patch of snow in the roadway the operator lost control of the vehicle, leaving the roadway to the west and the vehicle coming to rest on its roof.
The vehicle was towed from the scene by Rockwell’s Towing. The cause of this crash is found to be speeds unreasonable for road conditions.