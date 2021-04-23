China’s first smart blood network put into operation in Qingdao
The Qingdao's blood network can realize the tracking of entire process from blood collection to clinical use, as well as the supervision of cold chain.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- China's first blood network for smart cities was officially put into operation on April 16, 2021 in Qingdao City of the eastern Shandong Province.
The concept "smart city" refers to a city that is managed by leveraging the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), big data and cloud computing.
By adopting medical facilities that apply technologies of IoT, the Qingdao's blood network can realize the tracking of entire process from blood collection to clinical use, as well as the supervision of cold chain.
The network will not only ensure timely and safe use of blood, but also share information between blood centers and hospitals.
"Previously, we had to take records on the temperature of blood storage every two hours, but now we are able to monitor the temperature in real time without interval," said Pang Shutao, head of Qingdao Blood Center.
Apart from the information sharing of blood resources, the blood network also ensures the timely deployment of blood resources, thus reducing the blood waste to the maximum extent and shortening blood distribution time.
"According to our data, the waste of blood for clinical use has reduced by over 40 percent. The period for blood distribution also has shortened significantly. We are able to get access to the blood we need within five minutes, or even two minutes," said Wang Haiyan, director of blood transfusion department under the Affiliated Hospital of Qingdao University.
So far, Qingdao's smart blood network has covered 38 hospitals that need blood resources across the city.
(Zou Jihong, Editor: Zhu Yi)
Meng Zhong
clover exhibition Inc
email us here