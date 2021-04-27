TraceGains Earns Patent for PostOnce® Technology
PostOnce® allows CPG suppliers to automatically fulfill requests for information and documentation for all customers at once.
With the addition of PostOnce® technology, everyone on TraceGains Network saves time and has instant access to the supply chain information they need.”WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the leader in compliance, quality, and innovation software for food, beverage, and supplements companies, announced today it earned a patent for its PostOnce® technology. The system allows CPG suppliers to automatically fulfill requests for information and documentation for all customers at once using TraceGains Network.
— A.J. Dolan, CTO, TraceGains
TraceGains Network is the collaborative platform where CPG suppliers promote their products and services to leading brands, upload and manage supply chain documentation, receive alerts when documents are about to expire, and streamline and automate customer service. PostOnce® works in tandem with TraceGains Standardized Documents and Forms, an industry-wide benchmark. Suppliers enter information one time, and with PostOnce® technology, send it to all customers with a single action, avoiding the manual and time-consuming process of responding to customers individually.
“Due to the enormous amount of paperwork required throughout the supply chain by the FDA and other regulatory bodies around the world, the food industry has made several attempts to solve the supply chain challenge,” TraceGains CTO A.J. Dolan said. “But solutions like email, shared drives, and single-use portals created new problems. With the addition of PostOnce® technology, everyone on TraceGains Network saves time and has instant access to the supply chain information they need.”
PostOnce® Technology
TraceGains PostOnce® technology allows suppliers to enter data and information once and share it with all selected customers with a single action.
TraceGains Standardized Documents and Forms:
• Based on best practices from several hundred food and beverage companies and SIDI™ Protocol standards within the supplements industry.
• Suppliers provide documents or data for the following only ONCE:
• 69 standardized industry document types
• 37 standardized online forms
With TraceGains, teams leave behind static tools, replacing them with a networked platform that automates and streamlines supply chain collaboration. Not only does TraceGains standardize data, but information and documents exchanged are automatically tracked and turned into digital records that power configurable dashboards and reports for crucial business insight, and better, faster product innovation. An Advisory Board of industry experts, representing various functions across leading brands and suppliers, oversees TraceGains Standardized Documents and Forms, ensuring they remain accurate and relevant.
About TraceGains
Founded in 2008, TraceGains connects people and information so teams can work smarter. As a global technology company, TraceGains provides networked innovation, quality, and compliance solutions to consumer brands that want to reduce supply chain risk, speed up business processes, and take control of data. On average, companies find 80% of their suppliers already on TraceGains Network, allowing them to connect and collaborate instantly.
The Power of TraceGains Network
TraceGains Network is where professionals in R&D, procurement, quality, and regulatory departments connect with suppliers and co-manufacturers to safely bring new products to market faster. Thousands of supplier locations and data sources are combined to identify and qualify new vendors, precisely source raw materials, items, ingredients, packaging, and services, request samples, negotiate specifications, and automatically collect supporting documentation.
