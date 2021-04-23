Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group Sponsors Concert at The Wilt in Mullica Hill This Weekend and Has Fantastic Giveaways

Saturday April 24, 2021 3-7 pm

Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group is a proud sponsor of this event.

MULLICA HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group is a proud sponsor of the Spring Concert at the Wilt, Saturday April 24, 2021 from 3-7pm. This concert features Cottonmouth a country cover band that plays Outlaw Country style music. It will take place at the William Wilt Soccer field 162 Walters Road in Mullica Hill NJ. This is a family friendly event.

In true Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group Style, there will be giveaways! The team will be giving out numbered beach balls for several drawings of fantastic prizes from local merchants. These prizes include a gift basket from Serendipity XIX, a gift card from Naples Pizzeria, a gift certificate for one free riding lesson from Sovereign Hills Stables, two charcuterie boards from Shannon Lynch Originals and a three bottle wine gift from Plagido's Winery.

Tickets are $30 for a 6 person circle (for social distancing) still available and can be found on eventbrite.com

