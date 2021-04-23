Financial Expert Tae Lee Game of Fortune Launch Party Event Financial Expert Launches Game to Promote Financial Literacy

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Never Go Broke, Inc. announces launch of board game to create a financially sound foundation for kids ages K-12.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder and CEO of Never Go Broke, Tae Lee, announces their highly anticipated public launch party for the upcoming board game “Game of Fortune: Win In Wealth or Lose In Debt”, set to hit shelves late April. . The Game of Fortune Launch Event will be held at The Dannon Project on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1:00pm until 4:00pm free of charge. The event will include light refreshments, guest speakers, demo game play, giveaways, and much more.

Never Go Broke welcomes all ages to the event to network, participate in game play, and receive financial advice that will help them get started on the right foot financially.
“I provided this event to present the opportunity of learning financial literacy through a fun and interactive game.” said Lee “I want to be able to educate my peers on breaking generational debt and increase wealth.”

For more information visit Never Go Broke’s. Event Page:https://www.facebook.com/events/129687915792406/



About Game of Fortune
Game of Fortune: Win In Wealth or Lose In Debt is an online or in-hand game for ages 10 years old and up to learn foundational financial literacy skills such as investing, saving money, building credit and creating and maintaining generational wealth. Through several real life scenarios, players will receive an income, debt, and wealth situation that will teach them how to invest, save, and grow their money. For more information or to pre-order the game, visit https://gameoffortune.money/

Jalecia Hollis
The Official Maleeka Group, LLC.
+1 4049177502
