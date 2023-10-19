Grammy Nominated Recording Artist Todd Dulaney tours with Iconic Cece Winans Ahead of New EP Release, "The Journey"
The ten-track EP "The Journey" features new music from Dulaney and guest appearances from Award-winning recording artist Hezekiah Walker and more.
I've learned more in two days of being around Cece than I learned around anyone in my life.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worship is the language of the kingdom. No artist knows this statement to be more accurate than Grammy Nominated Gospel Recording Artist and Songwriter Todd Dulaney. After accepting an invitation to join the iconic Cece Winans on her "Believe for It" national tour, Dulaney is preparing to release a new sound of praise and worship music to the masses.
— Todd Dulaney
"God knew what I needed when He connected me to Cece Winans for this tour; she has no compromise in her walk with God," says Todd. "I've learned more in two days of being around Cece than I've learned around anyone in my life.”
On this six-city tour, Todd opens his set in tiny desk form as he sits on a stool with three background vocalists and minimal background music support. He offers a sound only he can as the crowd responds with lifted hands and singing along. With a standing ovation from the audience, Dulaney sings a blend of his greatest hits, including "Your Great Name," "The Anthem," and "Victory Belongs to Jesus." He later returns to the stage alongside Cece Winans in an explosive rendition of his song, "King of Glory," which elevates the atmosphere in the room to another level. Following "King of Glory," Todd and Cece are joined by Jenn Johnson for a medley of closing selections, including Jenn's song, "Goodness of God."
Being alongside authentic worshipping performers has again catapulted Todd into the next level of his music and ministry and has paved the way for "The Journey" to impact generations of gospel music enthusiasts.
Dulaney describes "The Journey" as a project that is a culmination of all he has experienced on his journey, not just in music but in his career and his life.
One of the highlight songs of "The Journey" EP is the soulful and encouraging "My Help," which he dedicates to the memory of Ashley Hardin, who worked alongside the Dulaney team for over a decade.
In addition to "My Help," Todd welcomes the genius of Bishop Hezekiah Walker on the song “It’s Working.” Listeners will also hear from Darrel Walls, Jabari Johnson, and Tim Godfrey.
CLICK HERE to pre-save Todd Dulaney's EP "The Journey" on your favorite music streaming platform, and follow Todd Dulaney on Instagram at @ToddDulaney1.
For press interviews and features or brand collaboration inquiries, contact Maleeka Hollaway at Maleeka@MaleekaHollaway.com or 404-917-7502.
ABOUT TODD DULANEY
Todd Dulaney is a Grammy, Dove, and Stellar Award Nominated Gospel Recording Artist, songwriter, and founder of DulaneyLand Music. Todd travels the world, spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ and ministering to the masses through electrifying music production and experiences. For more information, please visit https://dulaneylandmusic.com/.
