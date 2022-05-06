Newest Single produced by DulaneyLand Music "Psalm 23" Deems Todd Dulaney "The David of This Generation"
DulaneyLand Music founded by award-winning Gospel artist Todd Dulaney releases a new sound with "Psalm 23"CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every generation needs a David. One who spends time in the presence of God and brings the power of God's presence back for the masses to draw from. For this present age, Todd Dulaney is this generation's David. During any worship experience, God has given Todd the uncanny knack for opening up The Word and singing God's words over the crowd resulting in a massive move of God and a powerful encounter with the King. One would say that Todd is gifted to create anthems that shift the tone of any room when he cracks open the Word of God.
Todd is no stranger to musical genius and emotion-provoking worship anthems. He has written and performed multiple chart-topping hits with melodies such as "Your Great Name," "Victory Belongs to Jesus," and "Revelation 4." Since he stepped into the music scene in 2011 with his first album, "Pulling Me Through," God has positioned Todd to be one of the leading voices in praise and worship music and live spontaneous worship experiences. And in 2022, in Atlanta, Ga, Todd and his team tapped into a Psalmist David flow.
On March 29, 2022, at the dReam Center, a ministry led by award-winning songwriter and gospel performing artist Bishop William Murphy, Todd and his band under DulaneyLand Music ushered the presence of God into the room in a way that only Todd can do. Todd cracked open the Word, landed on Psalm 23, and left it all on the stage.
This new rendition of Psalm 23, a true anthem, is full of Todd's familiar melodic flow and the scripture many grew up reciting. The sound of solid piano, soulful beating drums, electronic singing guitars, and skilled backup singers expectantly waiting on Todd's next move melodic sound to overtake the moment while a flow of spirit-heavy worship engulfs the dReam center.
“Authentic worship cannot be practiced. It is a lifestyle,” says Todd. “What we experienced on the stage as we created Psalm 23 was a moment in time that was spirit-led. I’m honored to be used by God every time I hit the stage.”
Entering the presence of God is not something that can be practiced or planned. It just happens. When Todd takes the stage, he takes worshippers straight to the throne. In reverence and participation in the National Day of Prayer, DulaneyLand Music has released this moment in time and invites listeners worldwide to bow and bask in the presence of God through the Psalm.
ABOUT DULANEYLAND MUSIC
DulaneyLand Music is the first of its kind to offer subscription-based, turn-key music production services for new and experienced artists. Led by Grammy-Nominated Gospel Recording Artist & Songwriter Todd Dulaney, DulaneyLand Music aims to be a creative hub for all things music and beyond. For more information, please visit https://dulaneylandmusic.com/.
