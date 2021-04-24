UK and France Release of ME YOU MADNESS Starring ED WESTWICK and LOUISE LINTON
Richard Lechartier, ILY FILMS, first multi-territory Film acquisition
Me You Madness is the first of many Multi-territory acquisitions to come for ILY Films”UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One year after having launched ILY FILMS, Richard Lechartier, its CEO, has made the first multi territory movie acquisition for the company , with the comedy-thriller Me You Madness starring Louise Linton and Ed Westwick.
— Richard Lechartier - CEO
Richard Lechartier picked the film up from Highland Film Group for UK and Ireland, France and French speaking world (except Canada) .
STX previously boarded U.S. rights.
Me You Madness charts the story of a handsome young con man who falls for a glamorous woman who lives in a beautiful Malibu mansion. What he doesn’t realize is that she is also a serial killer who hunts down and kills men with crossbows, chainsaws, and kitchen knives.
Richard Lechartier, CEO of ILY Films said: “As soon as our friends at Highland Film Group showed us Me You Madness we knew straight away we wanted it. It has all the ingredients: it is edgy, funny and romantic”.
Me You Madness is available in the UK on all VOD platforms since 19th April 2021 and on DVD on 26th April. The movie will be released in France and French speaking Europe on 1st July 2021.
