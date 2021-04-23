Work on Route 220 in Clinton County to Start Monday

Lock Haven, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work on Route 220 in Castanea Township, Clinton County, is slated to start Monday, April 26. This work is part of a larger project to improve the ride quality and extend the useful life of approximately 43 miles of roadway on 12 different routes in Centre and Clinton counties.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Motorists traveling Route 220 between Salona and McElhattan this week should expect to encounter closures of the left (passing) lane in the northbound and southbound lanes. The contractor will be removing existing raised pavement markers, patching pavement, eradicating pavement marking and painting new lines as necessary. The contractor will lift the closures at the end of each workday.

Work scheduled for this week is being completed in preparation to resurface the existing northbound and southbound lanes. The contractor anticipates completing the resurfacing work by early June. Glen O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $6.8 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

