Interstate 80 Resurfacing Project Along with Bridge Work on Interstate 80 and Interstate 79 Begins in May

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing an upcoming resurfacing project for Interstate 80 in Clarion and Jefferson Counties beginning May 5, 2021. This project also includes bridge work on Interstate 79 in Butler County and Interstate 80 in Clarion and Jefferson Counties.

The Interstate 80 project consists of a culvert replacement and a highway resurfacing project along Interstate 80 as well as other miscellaneous construction. This includes the area of Interstate 80 beginning 0.17 miles west of the Clarion/Venango County Line to approximately 11.32 miles east of the Jefferson/Clarion County Line.

The impacted areas include Monroe/Clarion/Limestone/Paint/Beaver and Richland Townships in Clarion County and Union/Rose and Pine Creek Townships in Jefferson County.

There will be active work at various locations for the completion of roadwork and bridgework. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 miles per hour throughout the construction zone.

A 12-foot lane restriction from mile marker 45 to mile marker 73 in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 80 will be enforced.

Also included with this project are the following Interstate 79 and Interstate 80 bridge epoxy overlays:

• Bridges on Interstate 79 over T-969 and State Route 68 in Butler County, Cranberry and Jackson Townships.

• Bridges on Interstate 80 bridges over Deer Creek/T-411, T-310 and State Route 4003 in Jefferson County and Brookville Borough.

Contractor, IA Construction Corporation of Franklin, PA will be completing this $9,615,477 project. The work is scheduled to continue into the fall of 2021.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.