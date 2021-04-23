Diverse Talent to host Virtual STEM & Legal Career Fair, Registration Open
The virtual event that will feature presentations by several business leaders and industry experts is being hosted on Cynaptx Virtual Career Fair platform.IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diverse Talent, an Executive Search and Placement Firm based out of Colorado is hosting a virtual career fair From April 26th-30th of 2021 focusing on the STEM, Legal, Healthcare, and have sessions for Career Coaching and Prep. Sponsors, partners, and participants will come together each day to learn from experts in their industry, and gain insight on hiring trends, and advice to get their foot in the door.
Diverse Talent was created by Michelle Campbell from 30 years of experience in the STEM and Legal industries. Ms. Campbell saw a need for a service to not only assist candidates in finding their next ideal position, but to assist companies in diversifying their corporate need. As a search and placement firm, Diverse Talent takes a personal approach in identifying the client’s goals, initiatives, and needs, and service them accordingly. The virtual event aims to provide a platform to both organizations and job seekers to tell their story and highlight different ways for each to achieve their hiring goals.
Here is the industry-wise virtual fair schedule:
Monday April 26th – Healthcare
Tuesday April 27th – Engineering & Tech
Wednesday April 28th – Career Development & Coaching
Thursday April 29th – Legal & Business
Friday April 30th – Pillsbury Theater Diversity Performance
Those who are interested in participating in this virtual event, are advised to register using this link: https://diverse-talent.cynaptx.com/external/careerfair?ID=81.
On completing the registration, registrants will gain access to the virtual fair on Cynaptx platform and can register for the group session. Cynaptx Virtual Fair platform is built using Microsoft Teams. All the meetings and interactions during the virtual fair will happen through Microsoft Teams.
Career Fair Breakdown:
Within each day of the fair, there will be multiple sessions, or “Meeting Rooms” where executives within each industry will have a panel discussion about various trends within their industry. These trends include hiring, retention, diversity and inclusion, interview processes, and more. For more information on how to get involved in Diverse Talent’s Virtual Career Fair, or more information on how Diverse Talent can be a beneficial service to your organization, visit please visit: https://www.diverse-talent.com/career-fair-1
