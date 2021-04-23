Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,729 in the last 365 days.

Unemployed Individuals Increase Street Drug Usage During COVID-19 Pandemic

Marijuana Most Employed Street Drug by Unemployed During COVID-19 Pandemic

The prevalence of street drug abusers was somewhat less that the number of symptomatic alcohol abusers and slightly less than prescription medication abusers”
— Dr. Richard E. Hunter
CHESTERFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authentic Strategic Partners today announced results from the street drug portion of a substance and alcohol abuse study among unemployed individuals during COVID-19. Rampant unemployment in the United States brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous detrimental effect on the financial well-being of millions of Americans and their families.

Personal concerns about these financial disruptions and social isolation as a precaution against the pandemic have heighted stress particularly among vulnerable groups like the unemployed. High stress situations are known triggers for maladaptive coping behaviors like use/overuse of alcohol, prescriptions medications, and street drugs. This study of 600 unemployed individuals found substantial increases in all three categories of mood-altering substances. Using adapted addiction symptom measurement items from the most recent Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM-5), the researchers established comparative addiction risk profiles for each substance abuse category.

Approximately one-third (32.5%) of the total sample reported some form of street drug abuse, with marijuana being the most frequently mentioned drug of choice. Richard E. Hunter, Ph.D., the study’s primary author noted, “The prevalence of street drug abusers was somewhat less that the number of symptomatic alcohol abusers and slightly less than prescription medication abusers.”

Further, the results of the study offer preliminary insights into substance abuse patterns across two and even all three of the substance abuse categories.

Authentic Strategic Partners, LLC. is a public relations consultancy with offices in Chesterfield, Missouri and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Its principals are Richard E. Hunter, Ph.D., and Richard A. Nida, Ph.D. www.authenticstrategicpartners.com.
# # #

Richard A. Nida
Authentic Strategic Partners, LLC
+1 9105246340
email us here

You just read:

Unemployed Individuals Increase Street Drug Usage During COVID-19 Pandemic

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.