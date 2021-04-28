Beer, Marijuana, and Xanax Most Frequently Abused Substances by Unemployed During COVID-19 Pandemic
470 of the 600 Unemployed Respondents Revealed One or More Addiction Related Symptoms
An unduplicated count of symptomatic substance users revealed that a third of the sample can be found in the Mild, Moderate, or High-Risk Groups for substance addiction.”CHESTERFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authentic Strategic Partners today announced summary results from a substance and alcohol abuse study among unemployed individuals during COVID-19. Rampant unemployment in the United States brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous detrimental effect on the financial well-being of millions of Americans and their families. Personal concerns about these financial disruptions and social isolation as a precaution against the pandemic have heighted stress particularly among vulnerable groups like the unemployed. High stress situations are known triggers for maladaptive coping behaviors like use/overuse of alcohol, prescriptions medications, and street drugs. This study of 600 unemployed individuals found substantial increases in all three categories of mood-altering substances. Beer, marijuana, and Xanax respectively were the substances most listed in each of the substance abuse categories.
— Dr. Richard E. Hunter
Using adapted addiction symptom measurement items from the most recent Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM-5), the researchers established comparative addiction risk profiles for each substance abuse category.
Richard E. Hunter, Ph.D., the study’s primary author said, “An unduplicated count of symptomatic substance users revealed that a third of the sample can be found in the Mild, Moderate, or High-Risk Groups for substance addiction.”
Further, the results of the study offer preliminary insights into substance abuse patterns across two and even all three of the substance abuse categories.
