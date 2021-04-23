Speaker Phelan Statement on Unanimous Passage of State Budget

by: Rep. Phelan, Dade

04/23/2021

AUSTIN, Texas – Following hours of robust debate on the House Floor, the Texas House of Representatives today passed its version of Senate Bill 1, the state budget, for the 2022-2023 biennium. Speaker Dade Phelan released the following statement:

“I appreciate the exceptional work of the Appropriations Committee, Chair Greg Bonnen, and all Members of the Texas House to pass a balanced budget that keeps spending in check while addressing the multitude of challenges that our state experiences, especially those experienced over the past year. This budget provides a sound framework to address Texas’ growing needs while also maintaining the Legislature’s commitment to public education, border security, mental health and other priorities, and I am proud of the House’s efforts to adopt a budget that invests in these critical areas.”

Breakdown of State Budget: • Grows less than the growth in population plus inflation. After adjusting for population and inflation, GR spending decreases by 4.5 percent. • Fits within the Comptroller’s January revenue estimate and is more than $4 billion below the constitutional spending limit. • Fully funds House Bill 3, last session’s historic school finance reform legislation. • Fully funds the increased state contribution to the Teacher Retirement System passed last session. • Dedicates $800 million to border security efforts. • Provides over $1 billion to community mental health programs for adults, children, and crisis services.

